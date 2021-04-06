Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville smash Arsenal stars

Against Liverpool, Arsenal lost heavily 3-0. Beyond the result, it is especially the face displayed by the Gunners that worried. Without envy and without reaction, some players seemed disinterested and seem to have completely let go of Mikel Arteta.

On the antennas of Sky Sports, the two ex-players now consultants Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have literally knocked out the performance of Arsenal players and in particular the attackers. “At half-time on Saturday I was really uncomfortable with what I had seen. I felt like there were a few offensive players who looked like a little mafia. It looked like a small group of players who weren’t comfortable, like there was a rift between them and the manager. Apart from Odegaard, the attackers, I would even say they were a joke ” Neville said first before Carragher added another layer. “Nicolas Pepe, the problem with him isn’t the age or the price, he’s just not good enough. It will never be good enough. Aubameyang is the superstar, but I think his performances this season have been lazy. He is a player who, if he does not score, brings nothing to the team. “