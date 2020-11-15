Home Sports football Javier Mascherano announces his retirement
Javier Mascherano announces his retirement

He is a big name in Argentinian football who bids farewell to the world of football. Javier Mascherano has just announced his decision to hang up his crampons, while he was enjoying the end of his career in the country, at Estudiantes de La Plata. The 36-year-old converted defensive midfielder made the news official at a press conference, ending a rich career. Trained at River Plate, he then spun to Brazil, to Corinthians, his springboard for Europe. Arrived at West Ham in 2006, he joined Liverpool a year later, where he made an impression.

In 2010, he joined Barcelona where he asserted himself as a very important man, on the pitch but also in the locker room, being part of Lionel Messi’s close guard. He left Catalonia in 2018 to experience the Chinese adventure for one season, at Hebei Fortune, before returning to the country. “I want to announce my retirement from professional football, I want to thank this club which gave me the opportunity to retire in Argentina”, El Jefecito explained at a press conference.

