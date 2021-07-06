HomeSportsfootballJavier Tebas responds and reframes Pep Guardiola
Sportsfootball

Javier Tebas responds and reframes Pep Guardiola

By kenyan

Criticized this Monday by Pep Guardiola for his rigorous management, the president of the Spanish Professional Football League Javier Tebas split several tweets to respond. And the least we can say is that he did not spare the manager of Manchester City.

“Our clubs have been making profits for seven years. You better worry about the City Group, which has racked up a billion losses over the last few seasons. They are not investors, they are money destroyers who create inflation. Would you have won so many titles without economic doping? ”, he notably launched, in Catalan in the text. It is said.

