Javier Tebas still attacks PSG after Kylian Mbappé’s extension!

President of LaLiga, Javier Tebas was present this Monday at a meeting with the Valladolid Sports Press Association. The opportunity for the Spanish lawyer to address several current issues in front of the participants and to put a layer on Paris Saint-Germain…

In the role of the financial policeman, Javier Tebas has nothing to envy to the biggest authorities of control on the world scene. Uncompromising when denouncing, publicly, the clubs he considers outside the nails, the president of LaLiga also regularly attacks FC Barcelona, ​​​​currently in great economic difficulty. But the Catalans aren’t the Spanish leader’s only targets. Having very little taste of the operations carried out by Manchester City with Erling Haaland or Paris Saint-Germain with Kylian Mbappé, Javier Tebas continues to proclaim his bitterness.

Present, last Friday, in the 2022 edition of the MARCA Sport Weekendthe Spanish lawyer notably returned to the extension of Kylian Mbappé to PSG, ensuring that he wanted to go much further to win his case. “It is impossible that PSG could have completed the Mbappé operation with the current financial fair play regulations. We’re not just going to stick to UEFA. We will go before the French and Swiss courts. That’s enough. This must be stopped. This is one of the things Real Madrid complained about. They are right and we will support them for the good of European football.”launched the president of LaLiga, in remarks reported by MARCA. And this Monday, the native of San José once again got carried away during a meeting with the Valladolid Sports Press Association.

Javier Tebas will take PSG to court!

“I’m not defending Madrid in the Mbappé case, I’m defending European football. Allowing these off-market operations when these clubs are already off-market… is more dangerous than the Super League. PSG will end up with losses of 200 M€, they are already dragging 300 … and they will renew Mbappé with these amounts. They will have to cheat, I don’t know if they will have to pay outside the French environment or fatten the sponsors, which they are already doing. Regarding City, Raiola had been very clear on the issue of commissions. They had to do something, because Haaland was asking the clubs for more on top of the €60m that was paid. This week we will also denounce PSG, last week we did it with City..

Asked afterwards about the words of Nasser Al-Khelaifi who had declared that Tebas had “maybe afraid that Ligue 1 is better than La Liga”the strong man of the Spanish body then did not hesitate to criticize the place of PSG in the elite of French football: “We want a strong industry. Mbappé stayed at PSG and did not take advantage of the Spanish championship. But for years, Ligue 1 has given an image in which PSG represents 40% of the wage bill, it is unstructured on several levels. At the audiovisual level, with Messi, with Neymar… and it continues to earn 70 million while LaLiga earns 900 million.. The umpteenth episode of a long battle between Tebas and the club of the capital…