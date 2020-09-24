Jean-Michel Aulas tackles Pierre Kalulu

Young growth of the Lyon training, Pierre Kalulu made, like many young people from the training center, the choice to go into exile far from the Rhône, in Milan. Consequently, the 20-year-old French right-back will not experience any entry into the deep end of Ligue 1. If his departure has made some people happy, it has hurt others.

Relayed by progress, his now ex-president Jean-Michel Aulas, very recovered, did not mince words against his former foal. “I had Paolo Maldini, the sporting director of Milan, on another subject. He told me he was probably not going to succeed. ” An unfriendly speech that should not make Pierre Kalulu regret his departure for Milan.