Jean-Michel Aulas wants to resume as “horse racing”

It is little to say that Jean-Michel Aulas did not appreciate the decision of the Professional Football League to end the 2019-2020 season by freezing the positions. The president of Olympique Lyonnais could only observe that his team was therefore not qualified for a European Cup, through the championship at least since there is still hope of playing in the final of the League Cup against PSG.

Proof that the president of Lyon is struggling to digest, he continues his lobbying to revive the Ligue 1. Even if we use other sports that could restart as a result of the gradual deconfining. He responded to a tweet about the possible resumption of horse racing from May 11. “It’s funny that horse racing resumes before provisional football”, he posted, mentioning the LFP and the FFF. The war of nerves continues…