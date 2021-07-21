Jesse Lingard, surprise star of the transfer window

Successfully loaned to West Ham for six months, Jesse Lingard burst the screen. While Manchester United hopes to extend it, the Englishman is stirring up envy, making him one of the stars of this transfer window.

Happiness is in the loan. A formula that perfectly describes what Jesse Lingard (28) experienced last season. Losing speed at Manchester United in the 2019-20 financial year, he who had notably scored a single goal in the Premier League on the 38th and final day, he did not manage to get off on the right foot the following year. . Author of 3 meetings in the first half of the season, he was loaned to West Ham in the 2021 winter transfer window.

Solskjaer and MU want to keep it

The objective was to revive an element lacking in confidence and playing time. A winning choice since the Englishman has regained his colors in the Hammers. For six months, he performed well, scoring 9 goals and delivering 4 assists in 16 appearances. Back in the foreground, the Warrington native was even voted Premier League player of the month for April. Once the season and his loan ended, he returned to Manchester, where his future is at the heart of the debates.

At the end of the contract in June 2022, Lingard is at a crossroads. Manchester United would like him to extend his lease. After the friendly against Derby County this week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Jesse is back, he’s been brilliant and he wants to fight for his place. There is nothing better than watching players fight for their place. Of course, what he did at the end of the season was the real Jesse. We know what he is capable of. It is still part of my plans. I hope he will stay at Manchester United for the start of the season ”.

Several clubs are pushing to recruit him

If the Norwegian’s position is clear, the latter also knows that the Red Devils must also manage many demands for their player. West Ham, which relaunched it last year, would like to welcome it definitively. But the salary requested by the player (120,000 euros per week over four years) is too high for Londoners. Everton are also on the next move The Sun, just like Atlético de Madrid.

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain, already interested in Paul Pogba and still looking for good deals, has positioned itself on this file according to the Manchester Evening News. Something to think about the player, for whom the residents of Old Trafford would ask for 30 million euros in case of departure. In the meantime, Jesse Lingard, present for the resumption of the Mancuniens, continues to prepare for the coming season, he who does not yet know in which jersey he will play.