Jim Ratcliffe wants to style Todd Boehly on the post for Chelsea takeover

Announced candidate for the takeover of Chelsea, the owner of OGC Nice, Jim Ratcliffe does not lose sight of this possibility. And while among the three remaining suitors, his offer was judged to be inferior, the billionaire would push hard to cap everyone at the post. Favorite and in exclusive negotiations, Todd Boehly would see his position threatened according to the Evening Standard.

Considered a viable option, Jim Ratcliffe’s offer could blow up the process according to the English media if the latter increases its proposal. While Todd Boehly is currently under pressure, Jim Ratcliffe intends to play elbows until the end.