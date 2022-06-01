Joan Laporta knocks out Javier Tebas

Very present in the media in recent days, in particular to type on PSG and Manchester City, Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga had also affirmed that FC Barcelona did not have the economic conditions necessary to afford Robert Lewandowski, or did not any rookie. Joan Laporta, the Blaugrana president answered him by putting him in his place: “Faced with the statements of the president of LaLiga saying that we cannot sign a player, I would like to remind him that his role is to look after the interests of LaLiga and the football clubs. »

He added : “I ask him to refrain from making statements about whether or not Barca can sign a player. You are clearly harming the interests of FC Barcelona and, moreover, I do not know whether you are making these statements voluntarily or not. If he does them on purpose, it’s a clear sign that he wants to harm Barcelona’s interests. And if he does them unintentionally, that’s further evidence of his verbal incontinence and his desire to be in the limelight. I don’t think that’s his place.” can we read on brand.