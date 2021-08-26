Joaquin Correa joins Inter Milan

Inter Milan have found their striker. After the signing of Edin Dzeko a few days ago, the Nerazzurri have formalized the arrival of Joaquin Correa (27 years old). He arrives from Lazio Rome on loan with compulsory purchase option. Details were not released, but the Romans could recover € 30m in the operation.

” FC Internazionale Milano announce that Joaquín Correa is a new Nerazzurri player: the Argentine striker born in 1994 arrives from Lazio on a temporary basis with the obligation to convert the loan into a permanent transfer. Correa signed a contract with the club until June 30, 2025 “Inter Milan said in a statement.