Joel Embiid ‘saves’ 95 million in jeopardy of his contract

Joel Embiid is 26 years old and has already been three times all star and has entered the Second NBA’s Second Best Quintet and the Second Defensive Quintet. He’s one of the nba’s best scapegers, what he promised to be when he came to the Sixers from Kansas. with the number 3 in the 2014 draft. The Cameroonian was not Number 1 because of a dangerous fracture in his right foot that, in fact, left him off the court for two full seasons. He did not debut in the NBA until October 26, 2016. In his first season he played 31 games, the total actually of his first three years in the NBA.

But in those just 31 games he already made clear shows of his potential: more than 20 points and almost 8 rebounds per game. With a lot of risk because of the dangers of a physique then very delicate (foot, back, knee…), The Sixers gave him a five-year, 148 million maximum rookie contract extension on October 10, 2017. Embiid has responded, played 63 and 64 games in the next two seasons and had been 44 in the current one, which is now trying to restart. And it’s been all star at three o’clock. The Sixers reserved some insurance when they signed that contract to the point: after their two brilliant seasons last, needed to reach 1,650 minutes in this to secure the last three years of the extension, take 95 million and with them the total of what was agreed, which also depended on (he succeeded) entering one of the season’s quintets. But the coronavirus crisis stopped the season on March 11 when teams had played an average of 64.7 of the 82 totals and Embiid had been on the track for 1,329 minutes. In the rhythm of surpassing that 1,650. That’s why you can rest assured: the NBA and the Players’ Union (NBPA) have reached an agreement for bonus measured by apportionment and not in total numbers. So Embiid will have the 95 million topped its nearly 150th stretch.

For the purposes of these bonus, the NBA will consider March 11 as the final date of the season and will not take into account the games that will, in principle, be played in Orlando starting at the end of July. When the competition stopped, the Sixers had 65 games, so in proportion Embiid took more than necessary to cover the 1,650-minute equivalent part he needed to play in 82 games. In this way, his contract will be totally guaranteed, unconditionally: he will earn $29.5 million next season, 31.5 in 2021-22 and 33.6 in 2022-23. And he will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.