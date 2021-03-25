John Obi Mikel goes wild on Eden Hazard

Passed by Chelsea from 2006 to 2017, John Obi Mikel played for the Blues for more than a decade and thus saw many players pass at Stamford Bridge. However, the 33-year-old midfielder remembers well the training of Eden Hazard (30), whom he considered a wonderful but lazy player.

“When we trained, he would wait until we were done. He’s the laziest player, but on Sunday he was still the best player in the game. It was unbelievable. I have always said that Hazard is one of the most gifted players, he had it all: speed, power, skill, technique ….. He was right behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. But only if he wanted to. He would sometimes say to himself: “If I want to be that good, I can be as good. Not as good as Messi because he comes from another planet, but I think I can be close to Cristiano and even better”. These are the words that came out of his mouth, but he’s not that devoted. He doesn’t train well, he’s the worst training player I’ve ever played ”, he explained to the newspaper The Athletic before adding that his performance at the weekend allowed him to be spared criticism and reprimands in training