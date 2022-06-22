John Textor wants to sign James Rodriguez

Last fall, James Rodriguez (30) made a strong choice: to leave European football to try the adventure in Qatar. Direction the Al-Rayyan club trained at the time by Laurent Blanc. Since then, the Cévennes has left and the Colombian could imitate him.

UOL Sports indeed announces that the American billionaire John Textor wishes to recruit the former Monegasque. But not for Olympique Lyonnais! The Brazilian media explains that it is for the other club he owns, Botafogo. Al-Rayyan is said to be open to discussion and is asking for $5 million.