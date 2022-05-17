Jonathan Ikoné explains the exodus of the Titis from PSG

Landed at Fiorentina last January, Jonathan Ikoné (24) is gradually making his mark in the Viola jersey. Asked about his adaptation in the city of Lys, the former LOSC player, trained at PSG, also spoke about the Titis of the Parisian club. In an interview given to Eurosportthe Fio winger thus justified, according to him, what was pushing the young shoots of PSG to take off.

“I think we shouldn’t forget that there are very good players at PSG. When you leave the training center at 17-18 years old, it’s difficult to come and impose yourself. It’s a very big club. I’m happy that the players coming out of the center are exploding everywhere. They have proven that they have the level to play elsewhere. I think it’s hard to get playing time in Paris when you see the squad, and some players are hard to get out because you know they can always do something. A young player is necessarily very hungry to want to quickly show all his talent, that’s why he leaves.