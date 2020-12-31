Home Sports football Jonny Evans extends at Leicester City
Sportsfootball

Jonny Evans extends at Leicester City

By kenyan

Leicester City Football Club have just announced that Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension with the Foxes until the summer of 2023. The Northern Ireland international – who has made more than 300 Premier League appearances – has joined the LCFC from West Bromwich Albion in June 2018 after playing for Manchester United.

A three-time Premier League winner, the 32-year-old has been a mainstay of City’s defense since joining King Power Stadium and has played 89 times in all competitions to date, scoring three goals. This season Evans has made 15 appearances for the LCFC, helping them currently place third in the Premier League.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke