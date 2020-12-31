Jonny Evans extends at Leicester City

Leicester City Football Club have just announced that Jonny Evans has agreed to a contract extension with the Foxes until the summer of 2023. The Northern Ireland international – who has made more than 300 Premier League appearances – has joined the LCFC from West Bromwich Albion in June 2018 after playing for Manchester United.

A three-time Premier League winner, the 32-year-old has been a mainstay of City’s defense since joining King Power Stadium and has played 89 times in all competitions to date, scoring three goals. This season Evans has made 15 appearances for the LCFC, helping them currently place third in the Premier League.

# Evans2023 📝 Watch an exclusive interview with Jonny Evans after he agreed a new contract extension with the Foxes to the summer of 2023 🦊 – Leicester City (@LCFC) December 31, 2020