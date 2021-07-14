Jorge Mendes is preparing an XXL transfer window!

Influential agent of the football world, Jorge Mendes still has many files to deal with during this transfer window. The biggest will certainly be the one concerning the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

At 55, Jorge Mendes is considered the most powerful agent in the world of football. At the head of the Gestifute company, the businessman has a sacred address book and a prestigious portfolio of coaches (Simeone, Mourinho) and players. And precisely, several of his clients are affected by this 2021 summer transfer window. Enough to give work to the native of Lisbon, who just signed Paulo Iago a few days ago, a great hope for Real Madrid.

After having notably managed the transfers of André Silva (Leipzig), Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhmapton) and Rui Patricio (AS Roma) during this offseason, he will continue with other important files. One of them concerns Renato Sanches (23 years old). Author of a good season in Lille and a rather convincing Euro, the Portuguese midfielder interests Liverpool, who thinks of him after the departure of Wijnaldum. We will have to convince Mastiffs who will not sell off the former Bayern Munich player.

Hot issues to be managed across Europe

Portuguese internationals also, Bernardo Silva (26) and João Cancelo (27) will not be selected in the event of a good offer, the English press recently assured. A double exchange with Barça had been mentioned for a while. Ruben Neves (24), he is in the small papers of Arsenal. Discussions are ongoing between the player’s agent under contract until 2023 and Gunners executives according to the report. Daily Mail. However, Wolverhampton are reportedly asking for just over € 41million.

Valencia is asking a little less for Gonçalo Guedes (24). The player’s price has been set at 35 million euros. But it is possible that he leaves for less since the dear club wants to get rid of him, which does not help to negotiate. Despite everything, some stables, such as Seville, Villarreal or Fiorentina, have inquired. Jorge Mendes must also monitor the situation of Rafael Leão (22). AC Milan, which is not necessarily for a sale, does not exclude anything in case of a good proposal.

Thorny cases

An amount of 25M € could convince the Lombards to let him go. And precisely, it is jostling at the gate. Wolverhampton, Borussia Dortmund, OM are part of the list of his courtiers. For James Rodriguez (30), the situation is very different. After joining Everton last year to join Carlo Ancelotti, the Colombian now wants to leave since his coach has gone to Real Madrid. A return to Casa Blanca has been mentioned for a while.

But the former Monaco player, under contract until 2022 with an option for an additional year, is looking for a way out. While Mendes proposed him to Atlético and Napoli, AC Milan would follow his case. The player also recently kicked off his former club, FC Porto. His former teammate, Radamel Falcao (35), is pushed towards the exit to Galatasaray. The Turkish club is experiencing great financial difficulties and with his salary of 5M € per year, El Tigre is expensive.

The future of CR7, priority n ° 1

Recently it was offered in Braga. MLS has also been following him for quite a while. Jorge Mendes will also have a lot to do to find a club in Diego Costa (32), free since the end of his adventure at Atlético. In particular, he was recently in contact with Besiktas. Finally, in addition to other parallel files, the super agent will have to settle the question of the future of his star No. 1: Cristiano Ronaldo (36). Under contract until 2022, he is discussing an extension with Juventus, but the Old Lady would not be against parting with him, since Massimiliano Allegri would prefer to build his team around Paulo Dybala.

Nothing has yet been decided for the Portuguese, who is closely following what is happening at PSG. The XXL project of the French club as well as the presence of former Madrilenians (Navas, Di Maria, Sergio Ramos) make him want to come according to our information. His agent is already discussing salary and contract with Paris, we were told. It would be a good alternative if Kylian Mbappé leaves. On all fronts this summer, Jorge Mendes, the man with a billion euros in cumulative transfers, will still weigh heavily on the transfer window!