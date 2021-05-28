Jorge Sampaoli wants to find Cristian Pavon at OM

Jorge Sampaoli would study a new track in Argentina, on the side of Boca Juniors. Cristian Pavon interests OM.

We know that Jorge Sampaoli likes to work with players he knows. Thus, he liked to find Leonardo Balerdi (22 years old, on loan from Borussia Dortmund) on the side of Olympique Marseille. The Argentine technician called Thiago Almada (21, Vélez), whom he invited when he was Argentina’s national coach, to convince him to join him at the Orange Vélodrome.

And that’s not all. According to information from the Argentinian media TNT Sports, el Pelado would very much like to attract Cristian Pavon (25). He had selected the winger for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, offering him several capes. After a rather successful stint at Los Angeles Galaxy, the international albiceleste (11 caps) returned to Boca Juniors a few months ago and notably played in the Copa Libertadores with the emblematic Argentine club (5 matches between April and May including the last two days ago when he entered the game against The Strongest).

Galaxy is hoping for its return

On this file, OM will have to face competition from the Galaxy, ready to offer 6.5 to 7.5 M € plus bonus (50% on resale) to afford the attacker, very comfortable in depth, whose contract at Bombonera runs until June 2022.

Another element to bring to the file, the native of Anisacate is accused of“Sexual abuse with carnal access”, which could have its influence in the operation. The interest of OM and Sampaoli is certainly there.

¿¿SE VA DE BOCA? 🚨Cristian Pavón podría continuar su carrera en Los Angeles Galaxy 🇺🇸 ▶ Espera solucionar su tema judicial ▶ Serían 9 o 10 millones de dólares para el Xeneize más el 50% de una futura venta ▶ Olympic de Marsella también lo quiere pic.twitter.com/G6rZ8uD3gp – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) May 27, 2021