José Mourinho, a descent into hell that pays big

Evicted from Tottenham after a failed stint, José Mourinho continues to experience disappointments more and more often. What if whoever qualifies himself to be so “Special” weren’t on the decline?

José Mourinho is no longer Tottenham’s coach. After 17 months on the bench, he was fired, ending a frankly bad adventure at the head of the London club. Since the start of his career, he has not had a worse record, apart from his first two experiences at Leiria and Benfica. That was over 20 years ago. He did not win a trophy either and leaves Spurs badly embarked on the race for the Champions League. Above all, at 58, the Portuguese began to accumulate unfortunate experiences.

Evil tongues will say of him that he went from Special One at Sacked One (the fired). In 2007 already during his first experience with Chelsea, his adventure ended after 3 years of success. He left the Blues with a check for € 23 million. A record at the time. At Real Madrid, he will leave in 2013 with a “mutual consent”, as the formula demands. Except that extended a year earlier until 2016, the Mou recovers a sum of around 20 M €, but he is not made redundant.

97 M € in severance pay in his career

Returning to Chelsea in 2013, he won a League Cup before being crowned champion in 2015. Extended that summer until 2019, he was finally cleared in December of the same year, leaving the Blues in needy 16th place. . Too bad for the athlete, he leaves with a check for € 14 million. Manchester United then offered him the job of coach a few months later. Despite a victory in the League Cup and then in the Europa League, he failed to lead the Red Devils to the top of the Premier League and ended up being dismissed in 2018. Severance pay: € 25 million.

A personal record hard to beat and yet. Under contract until 2023 with Tottenham, Mourinho should receive a sum of around 35 M €, according to the English media. Over his entire career, the Portuguese has therefore touched € 97 million, just by being fired. Still, this new failure calls out. Should we still consider José Mourinho as a leading coach? Can he lead a big club to the top? We can doubt this in the face of the latest experiments which are not always fruitful.

Can Mourinho come back to the top?

Consultant for Sky Sports, Graeme Souness believes it. “He’s a great name, a great manager. It will be well received by other big clubs. He has a track record that is right up there with the best. He’s got a way of working that isn’t appealing to a lot of people, but he gets the job done. Things didn’t work out at Spurs. He left the week before a cup final (in the Carabao Cup against Manchester City), but he fulfilled this ambition by bringing them there. I think he will always be attractive to clubs, as long as he still has an appetite. “

Not sure that the leaders of the big European clubs are of the same opinion as the former Scottish midfielder. Mourinho has a reputation for winning wherever he goes but leaving a locker room on fire once gone. At the Spurs again, he experienced a lot of friction with his players. This is also one of the reasons that pushed Daniel Levy to part with it. And if now, the Portuguese does not even win a trophy any more, a lot of people should be cooled at the idea of ​​affording a star like the Mou if it is to see him leave without a reinforced record, but with a big check.