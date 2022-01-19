HomeSportsfootballJosé Mourinho congratulated Borussia Dortmund on the transfer of Thomas Meunier
José Mourinho congratulated Borussia Dortmund on the transfer of Thomas Meunier

Arrived free in the summer of 2020 from Paris Saint-Germain where his contract had not been extended, Thomas Meunier (30) had chosen to join Borussia Dortmund. However, he was in the sights of Tottenham and José Mourinho often spoke on the phone to have him signed as explained Sports 1.

The one who was Spurs coach and now finds himself at AS Roma would also have shown unfailing fair play by immediately congratulating Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Thomas Meunier. The latter, who remains on a double against Friborg (5-1), is recovering well this season (2 goals and 5 offerings in 23 matches) after a fairly complex 2020/2021 exercise.

