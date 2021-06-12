José Mourinho invites Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Juventus

José Mourinho has humor. Appointed coach of AS Rome, the Portuguese technician is preparing to return to Serie A, 11 years after leaving Inter Milan and once again conquered the Champions League. The 58-year-old Lusitanian is thus preparing to find, in the Italian championship, his former striker Cristiano Ronaldo (36), whom he rubbed shoulders with at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013. A reunion which nevertheless depends on the future of the five-time Ballon d’Or, whose future at Juventus remains uncertain. The Special One has in any case its opinion on the question and hopes that CR7 will decide to fly to new horizons this summer.

“He should leave Italy now and leave me alone”, thus released a José Mourinho teasing to TalkSPORT, before continuing in a more serious and glowing tone. “Everyone says, and I’m the first to say it, ‘he’s not 25 anymore … he’s 36’. He will no longer score 50 goals, but how many more does he score? 35. It’s unbelievable, the numbers speak for themselves. I think it’s the records (which keep it at this level). He’s already a legend, one of the big names that will forever be remembered in football history, but the boy is motivated by numbers and news. He wants to win the Ballon d’Or X times, the Golden Shoe X times, he wants to beat the record for goals scored by Iranian Ali Daei for a national team (109, CR7 is at 104, Editor’s note), he not only wants to play this Euro 2020 but also in the next World Cup. Mentally he is very strong and the critics don’t bother him, on the contrary they motivate him even more. “ Cristiano Ronaldo will appreciate, while he waits to decide what his future as a footballer will be.