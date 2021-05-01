José Mourinho wants to participate in a Euro or a World Cup

Without a team since his dismissal from Tottenham for almost two weeks, José Mourinho has always proclaimed his desire to lead a selection. The Portuguese dreams of participating in a Euro or a World Cup but it will not be for this summer, nor for the next editions to believe his words. He who will also be a consultant for English media this summer at the Euro assures that he would see himself at the head of a nation, without having any preference for it, even if Portugal appears of course as a natural choice.

“One day, I want to do a big international tournament! I want to do a Euro or a World Cup! I can coach any team “ assures the 58-year-old technician. “I want to do it ! With Portugal or whoever. Portugal would be more natural because I could add the honor, but if one day I agree to do it for another country, I want to feel the same honor. England? It has many possibilities ” explains Mourinho to Times this Saturday.