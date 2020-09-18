Home Sports football José Mourinho's beautiful exit on Tanguy Ndombele
José Mourinho’s beautiful exit on Tanguy Ndombele

By kenyan

Since arriving at Tottenham last summer, Tanguy Ndombele has struggled to find a place in the squad, as well as in the heart of Mourinho. His integration into the Premier League took a long time at times and his ups and downs did not help him lift his head. Especially since his Portuguese coach had him in his sights since his arrival on the bench from Spurs last November. To the point that the French international did not rule out a departure this summer. But it seems today that these stories are no longer the order of the day. If he certainly did not start the Europa League meeting last night against Lokomotic Plovdiv, the former Lyonnais was called by Mourinho at the hour mark to unlock this match. An entry to say the least decisive since the latter offered the victorious goal in the last minutes of the match (2-1). In a post-match press conference, the Special One praised the merits of the Frenchman, who according to him is progressing well gradually, also highlighting the quality of his training.

“Tanguy is in a process of evolution. Last season, he wasn’t. Last season he was stuck in a situation where I couldn’t see this development. At the moment he is training very, very well. He is recovering from his injury and is recovering physically. He brought us what we needed in those last 30 minutes. Right now, I believe in Tanguy. I have never doubted its quality. Never. At times I doubted his motivation, his commitment and his professional attitude. But I believe in him. ” What to give back a little confidence to the French who really needed it.

