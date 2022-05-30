JT Foot Transfer market: Bayern Munich upside down

On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market: Bayern Munich is about to strengthen massively, Real Madrid is already turning to the transfer window and a French club wants to offer Arkadiusz Milik.

Bayern’s big leads for the transfer window

Julian Nagelsmann’s players will be keen to redeem themselves after a failed Champions League campaign this season. To do so, the “Rekordmeister” sees things big. The German club announced on Monday the departure of Corentin Tolisso at the end of the contract. On his side, Sadio Mane would have chosen the German club for the rest of his career. He should leave Liverpool after the defeat in the Champions League final and sign for the next 3 seasons against a check of between 40 and 50 M€. A probable arrival which further seals the departure of Robert Lewandowski for FC Barcelona. Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane could also change air this summer, the Bavarian club will not retain them. In contrast, Piotr Zielinski of Naples and Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax should fill the ranks of Bayern in the coming weeks.

The transfer window promises to be eventful for Real Madrid

After the coronation in the Champions League, the Casa Blanca is already thinking of downsizing its workforce for next season. Marcello, Gareth Bale and isco now have to find a new club, while Luka Modric should extend. attackers Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz are pushed out, while the future of Marco Asensio and Dani Ceballos remains unclear in the Spanish capital. In the direction of arrivals, the Merengues rely on Rafael Leao to overcome failure Kylian Mbappé. AC Milan has set its price at €150m and the Lombard management absolutely does not want to sell it. An arrival is almost recorded, it is that ofAntonio Rudiger. A right side is also expected, the name of Pedro Porro, defender of Sporting, has returned to the table in recent weeks. But the White House wants to do a stunt with it Aurelien Tchouameni. According to our information, Real has just taken a new step in this case with an offer of over €80m sent to AS Monaco.

FC Nantes wants to offer Arkadiusz Milik

Under contract until 2024 with OM, Arkadiusz Milik sees a suitor for the least surprising appear. Qualified for the next Europa League after its final victory in the Coupe de France, FC Nantes intends to take advantage of the summer transfer window to strengthen itself. The Canaries, under the impetus of their president Waldemar Kita, would dream of offering the Pole. Could this Nantes approach interest the number 9 of the Phocaeans, and this, a few months before the next World Cup, scheduled for Qatar? How to conclude this transaction? A transfer between 12 and 15 million? A loan ? Case to follow.