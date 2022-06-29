JT Foot Transfer market: Chelsea will break everything on the transfer window

On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market: Chelsea’s enormous ambitions in the transfer window, Tyrell Malacia chose to snub OL to go to a big European club, and the officials of the day.

Chelsea dynamites its transfer window

Freshly bought, the new look Chelsea wants to offer a very big name this summer. The first, Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese will not play in the Champions League next season and would like to see elsewhere. Bayern are also on the move. The Blues also want to take advantage of the situation of Raheem Sterling at Manchester City. According Sky Sports, the Mancunian club refused an offer of 40 M€, but Chelsea will not let go of the case and intends to get closer to the 70 M€ requested. The Blues could also overtake Arsenal and Barça to secure the services of Raphinhaaccording The Athletic, an agreement seems very close. In defence, a list of four names has been drawn up to compensate for the departure of Antonio Rüdiger. Matthijs DeLigt, Jules Kounde, Nathan Ake and Kalidou Koulibaly are part of this shortlist. Finally, Thiago Silva recently made foot calls to Neymar for him to join Chelsea, as he declared for UOL Sports.

Tyrell Malacia snubs OL and approaches Manchester United

Manchester United play a bad trick on Olympique Lyonnais in the transfer window. Courted by the Gones for several weeks, Tyrell Malacia (22 years old) was supposed to land on the banks of the Rhône. But in recent days, the fate of the left side of Feyenoord has changed. After trying to close the deal with an offer of €12m plus €3m in bonuses, OL had to revise their copy, the fault of persistent interest from Manchester United. Malacia called the seven-time French champions to tell them that he had chosen to join his compatriot Erik ten Hag in Manchester. Cold shower for OL.

Officials of the day

In the officials, PSG let slip one of its nuggets for free. It was in tune with the times, it’s now official, xavi simons signed at PSV Eindhoven. Big surprise since the 19-year-old midfielder finally left PSG without extending his contract, to sign a contract with PSV until 2027. Paris still has a buyout clause of €4m.

Barcelona 🇪🇸 ⇢ Paris 🇫🇷 ⇢ Eindhoven 🇳🇱The right step at the right moment.#TheXaviWay — PSV (@PSV) June 28, 2022

Newcastle have won the battle to afford Sven Botman. The Dutch central defender, who will bring a nice booty to LOSC, will discover the Premier League with the Magpies. He signed until 2027 for an amount of 40 M€.

✍️ Newcastle United have agreed a deal in principle with LOSC Lille to sign Dutch defender Sven Botman for an undisclosed fee! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 28, 2022

Emre Mor join Fenerbahçe! The one who has 15 caps (1 goal) with Turkey has just signed at Fenerbahçe where he will continue his career.

Açıklama Kulübümüz, Emre Mor transferi için Fatih Karagümrük Kulübü ve oyuncunun kendisi ile prensip anlaşmasına varmıştır. Fenerbahce Spor Kulubu pic.twitter.com/t4EuSI8ocq — Fenerbahce SK (@Fenerbahce) June 28, 2022

Leaving Rennes for Minnesota United in April 2021, Adrian Hunou returns to France. The 28-year-old striker has just signed for Angers on a loan with an option to buy.

✍️You’ve been waiting for it… Your new number 1️⃣9️⃣, 𝘼𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣 𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙤𝙪 is packing its bags in Angers! 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/fPqeOf36ns — Angers SCO (@AngersSCO) June 29, 2022

From the height of his 58 years, Rudi Garcia will train in Saudi Arabia next season. The former OL player has signed with Al Nassr FC, where Vincent Aboubakar notably plays.

Finally, news from Jesse ! Free, the 29-year-old Spaniard has signed up for a one-year term (with the option of a one-season extension) with Ankaraguçu, defending champion of the Turkish second division. The former Parisian will therefore rub shoulders with the Süper Lig next season.