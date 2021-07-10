JT Foot Transfer market: € 200m degreasing operation at PSG

Recruiting is good but PSG must find € 200 million by the end of the transfer window! It is likely to move quite a bit in the direction of the departures, we are talking about it in this new edition of the JT Foot Transfer market.

Paris Saint-Germain definitely animates this summer transfer window for the moment. If in the direction of arrivals, the capital club hits hard with the arrivals of Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos, the Parisians must now sell for € 200 million this summer. Leonardo has his work cut out for him and several players will have to pack up quickly.

It is at the guard post that the cleaning could be done. Alphonse Areola could well be on loan again in the Premier League. For his part, Sergio Rico could return to Spain where he retains a good odds and the future arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma completely bars his way in Paris. Les Rouge et Bleu could take advantage of Pablo Sarabia’s beautiful Euro with Spain to find him a base. He could be included in a deal with Lazio’s Joaquin Correa. Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t seem to be counting on Rafinha so the Hispanic-Brazilian could be asked to leave the club. But the one who could bring back a nice check is Mauro Icardi! The Argentinian could be sold if an offer deemed satisfactory arrives on the office of the leaders. PSG has not finished talking this summer!