JT Foot Transfer market: Inter are not satisfied

On the program for this news: Kylian Mbappé’s big announcement in the PSG locker room, a focus on Inter Milan and the end of OM’s thrilling transfer window.

Today’s news in France

As endless rumors send Kylian Mbappé at Real Madrid, the French prodigy reportedly told his closest partners that he was staying in the capital, as the show reports El Larguero broadcast on radio Cadena SER. An announcement that would also have been made by the sports director of PSG Leonardo.

According to our information, OL are groping and recently relaunched the case Layvin kurzawa, with negotiations moving in the right direction. There is still work to be done but the case of the French international is not definitely put away.

Bordeaux are now aiming for the young Portuguese striker Marcos paulo according to The team. The 20-year-old arrived free of any contract at Atlético de Madrid this summer.

According to our information, Ivo Grbic (25 years old) is one step away from LOSC. The French club and Atlético de Madrid are in the process of settling the final details of this transfer. He will be goalkeeper number 1, ahead of Leo Jardim.

To believe The team, James Lea-Siliki will be leaving Stade Rennais. He would have given his approval to join Alavés but the two clubs have yet to come to an agreement. The Breton management wants a dry transfer when the Spaniards favor a loan with an option to buy.

According to our information, OM and RB Leipzig have started discussions to Alexander Sørloth. They would revolve around a loan with an option to buy. Young Ike Ugbo (22) is also one of OM’s targets. Author of a good season with Cercle Bruges, he should leave Chelsea by the end of the transfer window. Options studied by the Olympian club in the event of the departure of Dario benedetto.

According to our information, Pablo Longoria still has an envelope to complete the transfer window and would like to enroll a few players like Pol Lirola. On the other hand, the boss of OM wants to settle the upcoming operations in several installments.

Daily news abroad

Marca explains that if the president of PSG Nasser Al-Khelaïfi continues to close the door to Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid will pick up the Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Braut Haaland, which was announced as the priority for next summer.

After several weeks of negotiations, Arsenal would touch the goal to afford the goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. According to information from Sheffield Star, the residents of the Emirates Stadium are about to submit a new one that could satisfy Sheffield.

The Old Lady has finally managed to agree with Sassuolo for a two-year loan, including a compulsory purchase option of around 35M euros. The only thing missing is the formalization of the transfer of Manuel Locatelli to Juventus who passed his medical examination successfully according to Sky Italia.

Sky Sport Italia even reveals that Pedro is placed on the transfer market. He could well land … at Lazio where he was offered.

Looking for reinforcement in the midfielder, AC Milan have made an offer to sign Florian Grillitsch (26 years old) according to Kurier. The Austrian midfielder Hoffenheim is estimated between 10 and 12 million euros by his club.

The focus of the day

If Inter Milan won the Scudetto last season, the Nerrazzuri lost big this summer with their star scorer Romelu Lukaku. Yes Edin dzeko has landed, the indoor club would like another additional goalscorer. The track leading to the Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram

was mentioned, in the same way as Duvan Zapata, attacker of Atalanta. But they must find him a replacement before letting him go.

The name of Joaquin correa also leaked out, but this time around it’s a financial issue that might complicate matters. 40M euros is the amount Lazio asks to let go of his player. Finally, Lorenzo Insigne would also be tracked, he who has not yet extended with Napoli. But the Partenopei club would still ask for 30M euros.

Officials of the day

Loaned to Dijon by Fulham last season, Aboubakar Kamara (26 years old) returned to England. However, the French striker has just been definitively sold by the Cottagers to the Greek formation of Aris Salonika. The latter spent 3.5 million to attach the services of the one nicknamed AK47.

It’s official, Aleix vidal joined Espanyol. The Spain winger and right-back has terminated his contract with Sevilla and has signed a two-year contract with an optional extra year with the club promoted to La Liga.

It’s done, Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas. The center-forward was loaned by Chelsea to the Turkish club.

Very good at the Olympic Games with South Africa where he crossed paths with France, Luther singh (24 years old), leaves Braga for Copenhagen. The striker has signed for four years, until 2025 with the Danish formation.

