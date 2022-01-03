JT Foot Transfer market: Johan Laporta’s crazy ambitions for Barça’s new cycle

On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market: an unexpected exchange between Manchester United and FC Barcelona and a major recruit in the sights of OGC Nice.

An exchange that would send Ousmane Dembélé to England?

Present during the presentation of Ferran Torres at Camp Nou, Joan laporta mentioned the case Ousmane Dembele facing journalists. Despite the proposals made by the Blaugrana, the Frenchman has still not given answers, and the current trend would point him towards a departure. According to Catalan media ARA, a Franco-French exchange would send Anthony Martial in Barcelona for six months, in addition to a check, in exchange for Ousmane Dembélé who would join the Red Devils. However, the media does not mention any sum. The Catalan club would also be active in securing the services ofÁlvaro Morata from this winter andErling Haaland during summer.

OGC Nice is considering the arrival of a French porter

If Antonio Conte refuses the departure of Hugo Lloris for a return to Nice, another French international catches the eye of the leaders of Nice. As we revealed to you, Steve mandanda could well bounce back in the French Riviera, in order to compensate for a potential departure from Walter Benitez this summer. But there will be competition on the file, since Saint-Etienne and Monaco are possible destinations for the record holder of caps at OM.

The officials of the day

Made official by the Viola, Jonathan Ikoné signed well at Fiorentina. The French international will be presented this Tuesday in Italy and will wear the number 11 at the club. The amount of the transfer is estimated at 15 million euros, accompanied by a percentage on a potential capital gain in the future.

French Michael Cuisance commits until 2025 with the Venice club in Italy. The 22-year-old midfielder will therefore join Serie A this season with the promoted club.

ESTAC Troyes announced on Monday on its social networks the arrival of their new coach Bruno Irles at the head of the club. He signed up until June 2023, succeeding Laurent Battles.