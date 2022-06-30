JT Foot Transfer market: Juventus launches its big maneuvers

On the program of this JT Foot Transfer market: Juventus is in full swing, the future of Antoine Griezmann is sealed and the last officials of the day.

Juve will run at full speed

In the sights of the biggest European clubs at the time, Matthijs de Ligt had favored Juve for its history and for its project. But it is clear that since the end of his domination in Serie A, the Old Lady is struggling to find the heights. And the new ambitions of the club do not suit the Dutchman who would seek to leave. So yes, the suitors are very numerous. Manchester City and Chelsea are in a big fight. Moreover, the Blues would have made a proposal including the American Christian Pulisic to lower the note. Because yes, its price is enough to cool some. Under contract until 2024, he has a release clause of 120 million euros and the representatives would like to lower it to around 70-80 million euros in order to facilitate his departure. This morning, Juventus formalized the departures of Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Federico Bernardeschi. Departures certainly expected, but which are to be overcome. And we find some rather attractive names! Already, the arrival of Angel Di Maria, free of any contract, should not delay any longer. An annual salary of 7M awaits him in Piedmont. Nicolo Zaniolo has been in Juve’s sights for a long time, but AS Roma are asking for between 40 and 50 million euros. We continue with the Neymar track which however seems rather utopian in view of the monstrous salary of the Brazilian. Then anyway, the interested party would favor a return to Barça as we explained to you in the press review. Finally in the middle, it is Leandro Paredes who is tracked. But the Parisian club is greedy and would claim 25M€ to let the Argentinian slip away. Juventus will therefore have to take out the checkbook to attract all these beautiful people!

Atlético has decided for Griezmann

We were talking about it yesterday, Atlético de Madrid was thinking about getting rid of Grizou because of his financial difficulties. Finally, the French world champion will always be a Colchonero next season! brand revealed last night that the Spanish club have officially activated their second year on loan. Barça will therefore recover €40m in history. A news that immediately filled the interested party with joy, who was quick to react via his social networks.

Officials of the day

We go to the officials and things are moving hard on the Lille side with the arrival of new coach Paulo Fonseca! A few days after the departure of Jocelyn Gourvennec, LOSC was quick to find his replacement. The Portuguese tactician finds a bench, a year after his failed spell at AS Roma. He signed a two-year contract with the Mastiffs. In the process, LOSC announced the arrival of Algerian international Akim Zedadka. Free since the end of his adventure in Clermont, the right side has signed until 2025. Without a club since leaving FC Barcelona, ​​Ernesto Valverde will resume his duties at Atletic! A club he knows well for having trained him between 2003 and 2005 then from 2013 to 2017! The Spaniard therefore replaces Marcelino on the San Mamès bench. For its part, OM announced the arrival of young Isaak Touré in its ranks. He signed a contract until 2027 with the Phocaeans.