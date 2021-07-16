JT Foot Transfer market: Kylian Mbappé plays with the nerves of PSG

On the program of this news: AC Milan is accelerating in this transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo knows his destination, a focus on the Kylian Mbappé file and a new officialization at OM.

Today’s news in France

Justin Kluivert will be, barring a last minute turnaround, an Aiglon this season. OGC Nice and AS Roma have reached an agreement around a loan with an option to buy of around € 10m for the Dutch winger.

According to the latest indiscretions from Spain, Kylian Mbappé is awaiting a position from Real Madrid regarding a transfer before August 1.

While PSG had reached an agreement with Galatasaray for the transfer of Layvin Kurzawa, the French side prefers to focus on other options for his future, especially in the Premier League.

Daily news abroad

It’s only a matter of hours, but Olivier Giroud will indeed be an AC Milan player. The striker spent his medical visit today in Italy, where he signed a two-year contract with the Rossoneri. Monegasque side Fodé Ballo-Touré and Brahim Diaz will also join AC Milan in the coming days.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be a Juventus player next season. The Portuguese striker has announced to club management his desire to win titles, including the Champions League with Juve. According to The Gazzetta dello Sport, he will extend for a year, binding him to the club until June 2023.

After the rumors of exchange between Antoine Griezmann and Saùl Niguez, the leaders of FC Barcelona now want to exchange the French for João Félix in this XXL operation with Atlético de Madrid.

The focus of the day

Kylian Mbappé gives a hard time to the leaders of the PSG. If the Frenchman has announced that he will stay at the club next season, nothing is certain about what will happen next. On the club side, management has done everything possible this summer to convince its star to stay, with the arrivals of Wijnaldum, Hakimi, Ramos and Donnarumma. But two options are available to the club of the capital: either Mbappé extends, or he will be sold this summer, but out of the question that he leaves free in 2022.

Officials of the day

It’s official, William Saliba will be an Olympian this season. The French defender is on loan from Arsenal for one year, with no option to buy. As for Ajax Amsterdam, contract extension for Dusan Tadic. The Serbian is now linked with the Dutch club until June 30, 2024.