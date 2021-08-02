JT Foot Transfer market: Manchester City launches its record-breaking transfer window

On the program of this news: a new recruit very close to OM, things are going very badly for Ilaix Moriba, a focus on Manchester City and an official departure from AS Monaco

Today’s news in France

According to Ace, Real Madrid would rather have to pay a big transfer this summer to Kylian Mbappé than to take the risk of losing the 2018 world champion definitively in the event of a contract extension during this season or a departure for another club next winter or summer. PSG fears such a scenario, aware that it would be difficult to retain its No. 7 in the event of a concrete and massive offer from Real.

According to information from Kicker, Thilo Kehrer (24) would meet Bayer Leverkusen’s needs in defense, as the Bundesliga club look for a versatile player behind. But this is not the only club which has its sights set on the German. Indeed, according to our information, other Bundesliga clubs have come to inquire with the player’s representatives. These are Wolfsburg, Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern Munich. The management of PSG would be ready to part with it in the event of a good offer.

Ace teaches us that, like some Serie A clubs, PSG are very interested in Javi serrano (18 years old). He is a midfielder, presented as very complete, who has been playing at Atlético de Madrid for eleven years now.

UOL Esporte explains that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, two leaders of Flamengo, have an appointment this Monday with the sports director of Olympique Lyonnais, Juninho, to move forward on the file Thiago mendes (29 years).

According to information from Sky Italia, OM would have an agreement with Nikola Maksimovic, the defender free of any contract after his departure from Naples. But the 29-year-old Serbian player is also followed by Sevilla, a fierce competitor for OM.

Daily news abroad

Mundo Deportivo reveals very good news for FC Barcelona. The Spanish sports daily explains that three heavyweights from the Catalan locker room have agreed to make serious financial efforts. So, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto seem to agree to lower their wages.

If Antoine Griezmann’s departure from Atlético de Madrid becomes less and less likely, FC Barcelona would still be interested in the arrival of Saul Ñiguez this summer. Catalan management would be the best placed to enlist the Spanish international (19 caps) according to information fromAce. But no proposal has been made yet.

Sunday. This is the deadline Barça set for Ilaix Moriba to accept – or not – the contract extension formulated by the Catalan team. For now, the player’s entourage has not responded to the offer made last week, and Catalan leaders are starting to get annoyed.

Real Madrid are said to be ready to listen to offers for Eden Hazard this summer according to ABC. Carlo Ancelotti wants a group of 23 players maximum for next season and the Merengues will not say no to a good proposal for the Belgian.

According to information from Sky Sports, West Ham are reportedly still in talks with Chelsea to enlist Kurt zouma (26 years). However, an agreement would seem complicated to find, the Blues wanting to include their French central defender in an offer for Sevilla FC defender Jules Koundé.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports in his columns of the day that Tiemoué Bakayoko (26 years old), under contract with Chelsea until 2022, would be in the small papers of Juventus.

Harry kane is he starting a showdown with Tottenham? Sky Sports ensures in any case that the English striker was not present in training this Monday morning when he was expected on the side of Spurs.

Tottenham wants Cristian Romero and he is ready to drop 55 M € to convince Atalanta Bergamo, as reported The Times. That would make Romero the second most expensive signing in Spurs history, behind Tanguy Ndombélé.

Lautaro Martinez are not ready to leave Inter at the moment. According to information from Corriere dello Sport, no offer has been made to nerazzurra management for their Argentinian striker.

Excellent during Euro 2020 where he shone with Hungary, the central defender Attila Szalai is popular. The 23-year-old is currently playing with Turkish side Fenerbahçe, but Borussia Dortmund are interested in him according to Turkish sports media TGRT Haber Spor.

The focus of the day

Manchester City is preparing very, very heavy and will release the checkbook in the coming weeks. The evidence on the file Jack Grealish. The England international is set to become the most expensive player in Premier League history, ahead of Paul Pogba! The Skyblues have made a colossal € 117m offer, and Aston Villa, who is determined to keep him, should drop the deal and accept his transfer.

It also heats up for Harry kane. The Three Lions striker wants to leave Tottenham and dreams of titles. He would like to join the Citizens. This is what he should announce to his president Daniel Lévy during the week. Kane pushes behind the scenes for City, but it may be complicated for the Mancunian club to complete two huge transfers over € 100m.

In case of failure, City are still looking for a goalscorer to compensate for the departure of Sergio Agüero, and plan B would be none other than Robert lewandoski. The problem remains the same since his club, Bayern Munich, is not a seller at all.

To finance all this, the Citizens will probably have to sell Bernardo Silva. He wants to leave Pep Guardiola’s team for a change of scenery, and has already given his two favorite destinations. It is on the side of Spain that we must look, with Barça and Atlético de Madrid.

At the same time, Man City also plans to extend many of the team’s senior players. It has already started with Kevin de Bruyne and Fernandinho. And it will continue with Ederson, which could be extended until 2028! Phil foden, John stones, Raheem sterling, Riyad Mahrez and even Ruben Dias are also affected by this wave of extensions.

Officials of the day

Henry onyekuru will play in Greece next year, as Monaco announced the transfer of the 24-year-old winger to Olympiacos. The amount of the transaction is around 5 million euros.

