JT Foot Transfer market: Manchester United aims for a 5-star cast

After several complicated years, Manchester United wants to rebuild. For this, the Mancunian club wants to hit hard with choice recruits. We talk about it in this new JT Foot Transfer market!

Summer will be boiling hot at Old Trafford. Manchester United wants to return to the front of the stage and wants to give itself the means. While Jadon Sancho is expected to arrive in the coming days for € 85m, the Red Devils want even more. It’s simple, almost one player per line is expected.

In defense, MU wants to offer Raphaël Varane, in the middle Eduardo Camavinga or Leon Goretzka are hoped for and in attack it is Dominic Calvert-Lewin who caught the eye of the leaders. In short, Manchester is on all fronts to achieve a historic transfer window! We take stock in your JT Foot Transfer market.