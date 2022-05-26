JT Foot Transfer market: Olympique Lyonnais is preparing for an XXL bloodletting

On the program for this JT Foot Transfer market: OL’s plans on the transfer market, FC Barcelona’s ambitious project with Manchester City and the officials of the day.

Lyon will upset the transfer window

After a disappointing season, punctuated by an 8th place in Ligue 1, Les Gones are expecting change. But one thing is recorded, it is that Peter Bosz will still be the club’s coach next season. The Dutchman has been confirmed in his post and will have the right to a second chance. But the 58-year-old already knows what he wants for next season and apparently he wants to part ways with Jerome Boateng. But he also risks losing his key player: Lucas Paqueta. According to The Times, Newcastle is ready to pay 59 M€ to afford the Brazilian international. Paqueta could not be the only one to slip away in the Premier League, because after a good season, Moussa Dembele very much liked by Manchester United. But Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the game. Another member of the Lyon workforce is also about to leave, it isHoussem Aouar who sees the Betis of Nabil Fekir make eyes at him. With so many departures of major players, OL will have to activate in the direction of arrivals. For this, the Gones have targeted two big nuggets! The one who makes the Lyon leaders salivate is called Eddie Nketiah, out of contract at Arsenal. In France, OL is also prospecting Isaac Tourethe player from Le Havre.

Barça’s XXL exchange with City

Manchester City and FC Barcelona are working on a crazy exchange between two players Bernardo Silva and Frankie de Jong. According to Mundo Deportivo, Xavi considers that the Batavian does not have the best profile for what he wants to put in place in midfield. A situation that has not escaped Manchester City. And the two clubs could find common ground easily, because Barça has a crush on Bernardo Silva on his side! The Portuguese had already tried to leave England last summer, and has continued to cast doubt on his intentions throughout the current season.

Officials

In the sights of big German teams, including Bayern Munich, Patrick Schick has just extended his contract at Bayer Leverkusen. His new lease now runs until 2027. Loaned for the season for 3.6 million euros in Frankfurt, the Dutch striker Sam Lammers returns to Atalanta Bergamo. The 25-year-old has scored 2 goals in 22 matches for the German outfit this season and won the Europa League. Alfonso Pedraza, he extends to Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine No. 24 was linked to the club until 2025, so he is extending one more season with his club.