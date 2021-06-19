JT Foot Transfer market: Real Madrid launches its great revolution

It’s no secret that when we talk about the transfer window, one club often crystallizes the attentions: Real Madrid. The Casa Blanca should, moreover, be no exception to the rule this summer, and could well be very active. We explain everything to you in this new JT Foot Transfer market!

After a complicated 2020-2021 season, it is now time for a big change at Real. Exit Zizou, “Welcome Back Carlo” and especially in recent days: “Adios Ramos” after sixteen years of good and loyal service. So the revolution is underway, and this year is for good.

It’s the start of a new era for Madrid with the arrival of David Alaba, but Real shouldn’t stop there. Koundé, Pau Torres or Eric Garcia, the Merengue want to hit hard. Without forgetting the offensive sector or Haaland, Mbappé and Lewandowski appear on the short-list of the Madrid board. Summer promises to be hot in the Spanish capital …