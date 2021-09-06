JT Foot Transfer market: Real Madrid’s crazy dream for 2022

On the program of this news: Real Madrid dreams of new galactics, Sergio Agüero annoyed by Barcelona and Paul Pogba speaks about the performance of the Blues.

Used to the big hits on the transfer market, Real Madrid was not the big star and was not one of the big stars of this summer transfer window. But the Merengues assure that it will be very different next summer. Marca ensures this Monday that the leaders of Madrid will do everything to bring back big stars. Kylian Mbappé will once again be at the heart of expectations. The Frenchman was expected all summer in Madrid, a situation that part of the dressing room would not have really appreciated. He would not have understood how it was possible that Casa Blanca offered € 200 million to buy Mbappé, when he was asked to make efforts on the salary.

Pogba and Haaland with the white jersey?

Real Madrid leaders dream ofErling Haaland. Next summer, the Norwegian will have two years of contract, but his release clause will be € 75 million. A boon for the Merengues who are not afraid of competition on this issue. Paul pogba could also land at Los Blancos. La Pioche wanted to leave this summer, he will be free from any contract next year. To prepare its workforce for new galactics, Real has first extended its executives. This is the case with Karim Benzema, extended until 2023, Thibaut Courtois until 2026 or again Casemiro, which is now linked to the White House until 2025. Strong men to supervise the young Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga who joined them at the very end of the transfer window.

On the side of the Barcelona rival, Sergio Aguero criticizes the unprofessional nature of his new club on Spanish videographer Ibai Llanos’s stream: “At Manchester City, we arrived an hour and a half before training and here half an hour before training. I thought, I’m going to be there at least an hour before to, I don’t know, see if I have to be in the gym or do things, what do I know, but there was nobody, everything was off.” The Argentinian also confessed, laughing, having had enough of hearing the name of Kylian Mbappé throughout the transfer window.

The France team will wet the jersey

After five successive draws, the level of the France team is debated. Paul Pogba spoke on the subject, at the microphone of RTL. “Today we are not the best team in the world. You have to do the job in the field to be. You have to have pride. It pisses me off not to win. […] We have to do a lot better, we have to be more aggressive, wet the jersey, show more desire. We are the ones on the ground, we are the ones who have to do more, who have to transform our opportunities. “ The Blues will have to prove their motivation on Tuesday night, against Finland, in Lyon.