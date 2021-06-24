JT Foot Transfer market: the impossible mission to degrease FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be a big agitator of the transfer window. After free recruits, the Catalan club must now reduce fat and it looks like a real headache! We explain everything to you in this new JT Foot Transfer market!

FC Barcelona is on all fronts for this summer transfer window. While the extension of Lionel Messi is on track, the Catalan club do not want to stop there with the arrivals, free, of Sergio Agüero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay. Barça has ambitions but must first slim down and it does not look easy …

Many players are announced on the start. Regardless of the status, players like Antoine Griezmann or encire Ousmane Dembélé could be sacrificed to bring cash back to the club’s coffers. Jordi Alba could, spin him to Inter where the Nerazzurri would like to exchange him with Alessandro Bastoni. In the direction of arrivals, Barça activated the Adama Traoré track. It would be an incredible comeback in Catalonia for the Spanish striker… Things are going to move in the direction at Barça this summer!