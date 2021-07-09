JT Foot Transfer market: the Lionel Messi file ignites the football planet

Lionel Messi is still a free player, although Barca are doing everything to get him signed. Several clubs come to the charge so that La Pulga thinks at length about its future destination. All news transferred to your new JT Foot Transfer market!

At 34, Lionel Messi is spoiled for choice. If the Argentine gives himself time to make his decision, Barca are still not reassured about his return to Camp Nou next season. According to the latest information, President Joan Laporta has offered number 10 a pay cut, accepted by the Messi clan. But the file is far from being concluded since Manchester City and especially PSG are on the spot. The Parisians who, as we revealed to you, have already made a contract offer to the 34-year-old.

If City and PSG continue to be interested in the situation of Barcelona’s number 10, Lionel Messi will wait until the end of the Copa América, whose final will be played on the night of Saturday to Sunday between Brazil and Argentina, to announce her decision. A PSG filled with stars, or an FC Barcelona in reconstruction? The next few weeks will give us the answers to our questions.