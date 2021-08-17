JT Foot Transfer market: the waltz of star attackers is raging

On the program of this news: a complete file on the waltz of the attackers in Europe, the Marcelo bomb at OL and the threat of Barça for Samuel Umtiti.

Today’s news in France

While negotiating a breach of contract with his club, the Brazilian defender Marcelo has been officially shelved. “Olympique Lyonnais informs that following their defeat at Angers and the analysis made by the stakeholders of the Sports Management and their coach Peter Bosz, it was decided that their player Marcelo would take part from this day to the training sessions of the PRO 2 group », can we read in the press release.

Now lining up for Marco Bizot in Brest, Gautier Larsonneur could well leave his training club by the end of the transfer window. The 24-year-old goalkeeper is interested in Greuther Fürth according to information from the Telegram.

Absent from the scoresheet this weekend against Sochaux, Ibrahim Cisse tries to leave Dunkirk, which does not wish to part with it. According to the Voice of the North, Caen would like to recruit the defender.

In search of a left side, Olympique Lyonnais has targeted Emerson palmieri (Chelsea) and Layvin kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain). And according to our information, the Gones do not intend to ruin themselves this summer to enlist the Parisian. The Rhone residents want a loan with an option to buy. Ditto for the Italian.

Daily news abroad

According to Sky Italia, Manuel Locatelli (23) will play well at Juventus this season. The media announces that the Old Lady and Sassuolo have reached an agreement on the basis of a loan with a compulsory purchase option of € 35 million plus bonuses. He will initial a contract until 2026.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid agitated the Spanish press in recent days. It’s no. As stated Carlo Ancelotti via a tweet. “Cristiano is a Real Madrid legend and he has all my love and respect. I never considered signing it. We are looking to the future. ”

The situation is getting worse for Samuel umtiti at Barça. Sport We learned this Tuesday that Barça threatens the defender to dismiss him if he does not agree to join one of the clubs interested in his services.

The Gazzetta indicates in its columns that the loan of Florenzi in Milan could be formalized on Tuesday. The Rossoneri are set to agree with Roma on a € 1m paying loan with a € 4m purchase option.

Michy Batshuayi arrived in Istanbul to be loaned to Besiktas. The striker is the subject of official negotiations between the two clubs, as indicated in the Istanbul press release.

According to information from The Athletic, Hector Bellerin is not happy with his situation at Arsenal and wants to leave. The Gunners are therefore looking for an exchange with another club. Discussions with Emerson of Barça take place, just like with Atlético de Madrid for Trippier.

The focus of the day

The home stretch of the summer transfer window is likely to be agitated among the attackers. A musical chair game could fall into place if Kylian Mbappé had just left Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo would thus be forced to see his desire to return to the White House come to an end, even if the leaders of Madrid would obviously not have wished to attempt the coup according to Marca. In today’s edition, the Corriere dello Sport explains that his agent Jorge Mendes would be in England to offer his services to Manchester City. Information that contradicts Tuttosport who announces that he would go to PSG, but in 2022. As a free agent therefore. The exchange with Mauro icardi would still be relevant.

In England, the case Harry kane is still so much debate. For now Spurs are resisting, but Manchester City could soon come back with a monstrous € 140m offer with various additional bonuses. In the event of the departure of the English striker, the Barça striker Martin braithwaite would be tracked. Which could unlock the potential exchange between Arsenal and the Catalan club for Pierre-Eymeric Aubameyang. A real musical chair game!

Officials of the day

Robert andrich leaves Union Berlin to engage in the form of a 5-year contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

After a year in Friborg, Baptizes Santamaria is already back in France. The midfielder goes to Stade Rennais for a check of around € 14 million.

The transfer of Tammy Abraham at Roma is official. The striker joined the Italian club for € 40m, plus a € 5m bonus. He signed a 5-year contract.

Olympiacos just announced on Tuesday the arrival of Rony lopes. Already loaned to Nice last season, the Brazilian was loaned once again by Sevilla FC to the Piraeus club, with a purchase option.