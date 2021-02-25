Home Sports football Juanfran will leave São Paulo and return to Spain
Sportsfootball

Juanfran will leave São Paulo and return to Spain

By kenyan

São Paulo has decided not to renew Juanfran’s contract, we learn Globo Esporte. The 36-year-old Spain defender will see his lease end on Sunday. And he should therefore say goodbye this Thursday, during the duel against Flamengo, at Morumbi, counting for the final day of the Brazilian championship.

Arrived from Inter in August 2019, Juanfran was initially linked to the paulista club until 2020. The Coronavirus meant that his contract was extended until the end of Brasileirão, at the end of February. The former Atlético right-back, who played 56 games for São Paulo, is expected to return to Spain to decide what to do with his career.

