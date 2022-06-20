Menu
Julian Alvarez will stay at Manchester City

According Tyc Sports, Manchester City will retain Argentine striker Julian Alvarez next season. The 22-year-old forward, who is with the Citizens until June 2027 and is currently on loan at River Plate, will soon return to England. The Sky Blues have already refused five loan offers for the Argentinian international (9 selections) and Pep Guardiola would like to test him during the pre-season.

The Spanish coach would like to see in action the one who has scored 16 goals and delivered six assists in 20 matches played this season with the Millionarios. Alvarez could even stay at City and have his place in the squad all season, as although the English champions recently signed Erling Haaland in attack, they could part ways with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling this summer.

