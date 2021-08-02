Juve: Andrea Barzagli’s anecdote on Kylian Mbappé

France and football Europe discovered Kylian Mbappé during the 2016/17 season. Andrea Barzagli too. The former defender of Juventus and Italy remembers his first meeting with the French striker, in the semi-final of the Champions League. For Tuttosport, he tells. “I remember as if it was yesterday the situation I felt in Monte-Carlo against the young Mbappé: he was going at 3,000 an hour”, he said before continuing.

“At the end of the match, I went to see Paratici (sports director at the time) and said to him: ‘what are we waiting for to take it?’ He made me understand that everyone already wanted him and that it was practically impossible to have Mbappé ”, remembered the Transalpine. A failure.