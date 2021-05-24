Juve: Cristiano Ronaldo’s strong message

He was not Italian champion with Juventus, but Cristiano Ronaldo (36) still managed to break records. Top scorer in the Italian league with 29 goals in 33 matches, the Portuguese became the first player to win all possible trophies in three major leagues (Liga, Premier League, Serie A). A nice answer at a time when CR7 is debating in Piedmont. The opportunity also for the 2016 European champion to post a long message on his Instagram account.

“The life and career of any top player is full of ups and downs. Year after year we face fantastic teams, with amazing players and lofty goals, so we always have to do our best to stay at levels of excellence. This year we couldn’t win Serie A, congratulations to Inter for the well-deserved title. However, I must value everything that we have achieved this season at Juventus, both in collective and individual terms. The Italian Super Cup, the Italian Cup and the Serie A top scorer’s trophy fill me with happiness, mainly because of the difficulty they bring with them, in a country where nothing is easy to win . With these achievements, I achieved a goal that I had set myself since the first day of my arrival in Italy: to win the Championship, the Cup and the Super Cup, and also to be elected best player and top scorer in this great country. club filled with great players, great clubs and a very clean football culture. I have already said that I am not looking for the records, the records are chasing me. For those who do not understand what I mean by that, it is very simple: football is a team game, but it is through individual surpassing that we help our teams to achieve their goals. (…) So, I am very proud of what I have achieved in recent years: champion of England, Spain and Italy; cup winner in England, Spain and Italy; winner of the Super Cup in England, Spain and Italy; best player in England, Spain and Italy; top scorer in England, Spain and Italy; over 100 goals scored for a club in England, Spain and Italy. Nothing compares to the feeling of knowing that I have left my mark in the countries where I have played and that I have given joy to the fans of the clubs I have represented. This is what I work for, this is what touches me and this is what I will always continue to seek until the last day ”.