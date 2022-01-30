Menu
Juve loan Mohamed Ihattaren to Ajax

Return to the temporary country. Juventus and Ajax have reached an agreement and formalized this Sunday the loan of young Mohamed Ihattaren within the Dutch team until December 31, 2022. The current Eredivisie leader will have the possibility of making this deal permanent since a purchase option is attached to this loan. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, trained at PSV, has never played in the Italian league, either with Sampdoria or Vecchia Signora, who bought him for just under €2 million in the summer of 2021. Mo Ihattaren had notably been reported missing for a time. He therefore hopes to revive with the Amsterdammers.

“Mo Ihattaren is only 19 years old and is considered one of the greatest talents in our country. However, due to some circumstances, he hasn’t played a match for a long time. With us, he will continue to work on his physical condition at Jong Ajax. There he will then be able to show that he is still the good player that we know. I am very curious. We give him this opportunity and we are going to help him, but of course it starts with himself and he knows it.has on his side the former Gunner Marc Overmars, director of football of Ajax, in the press release of the Dutch club.

