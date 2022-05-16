Menu
Juve: the exit in tears of Paulo Dybala

Tonight, Juventus faced Lazio at the Juventus Stadium. A meeting without stake for the Old Lady (who was held in check by the Romans). But this Monday was an opportunity for Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala to greet their audience one last time.

And for the Argentinian, the post-match was complicated. Pushed out after seven seasons in Piedmont, La Joya could not hold back her tears as the public gave her a standing ovation.

