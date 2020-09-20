Home Sports football Juventus: Andrea Pirlo talks about the Luis Suarez file
Sportsfootball

Juventus: Andrea Pirlo talks about the Luis Suarez file

By kenyan

Present at a press conference before the meeting between Juventus and Sampdoria for the resumption of Serie A, Andrea Pirlo could not escape questions about Luis Suarez (33). The FC Barcelona striker, who passed an Italian exam in Italy on Thursday to obtain a European passport, is in the sights of the Old Lady. But the arrival of El Pistolero in Turin remains conditional on obtaining this famous passport before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Asked about the subject, the technician from Juve was pessimistic about a potential coming from the Uruguayan striker. ” Luis Suarez? It is difficult given the delays in obtaining the passport. It’s complicated that he can become the center-forward for Juve. We are all waiting for the starting center-forward, but the transfer window is long, we are in no hurry, ” thus entrusted Pirlo. After Gonzalo Higuain’s departure to Inter Miami, the Italian champion is actively looking for a goalscorer. The track leading to Edin Dzeko still remains relevant in parallel with the Suarez case.

Related news

football

Stade Rennais: Julien Stéphan confirms the departure of Edouard Mendy from Chelsea

kenyan -
Stade Rennais won at the finish this Saturday evening against AS Monaco (2-1). A victory which allows the Breton club to temporarily seize...
Read more
football

OL: Juninho and Cheyrou are crazy about Mohamed Simakan

kenyan -
After losing 3 defenders since the start of the transfer window, OL must strengthen themselves by the beginning of October. And the Cheyrou-Juninho...
Read more
football

Barça: it burns for Arturo Vidal at Inter Milan

kenyan -
FC Barcelona continues its degreasing operation. After Ivan Rakitic's departure from Sevilla FC, Barça is preparing to get rid of Arturo Vidal (33)....
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

PSG-OM Streaming: how to watch the match live

football kenyan -
Tonight, it's the big night ! One of the unmissable matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. PSG face OM this Sunday...
Read more

Neymar-Alvaro incident: the strong message from Daniel Alves to Neymar

football kenyan -
Even if the accusation of racism against Alvaro Gonzalez has not been proven, messages of support follow one another for Neymar. This...
Read more

Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus start with a big win

football kenyan -
For his first match at the head of Juventus, Andrea Pirlo started off very well against Novara who plays in Serie C. Presenting in...
Read more

PSG: the historically low statistics at the start of the season

football kenyan -
A Champions League final lost against Bayern Munich, then a return to Ligue 1 against Lens and OM. Although at different levels...
Read more

Arsenal want Runar Alex Runarsson

football kenyan -
Lining Bernd Leno for the Gunners goal, Emiliano Martinez is about to be transferred to Aston Villa. The Villains are expected to shell...
Read more

PSG: Neymar clarifies his accusations on Alvaro!

football kenyan -
Neymar is angry. The number 10 of the PSG is certain that the defender of OM Alvaro Gonzalez allowed himself racist insults...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke