Juventus: Andrea Pirlo talks about the Luis Suarez file

Present at a press conference before the meeting between Juventus and Sampdoria for the resumption of Serie A, Andrea Pirlo could not escape questions about Luis Suarez (33). The FC Barcelona striker, who passed an Italian exam in Italy on Thursday to obtain a European passport, is in the sights of the Old Lady. But the arrival of El Pistolero in Turin remains conditional on obtaining this famous passport before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Asked about the subject, the technician from Juve was pessimistic about a potential coming from the Uruguayan striker. ” Luis Suarez? It is difficult given the delays in obtaining the passport. It’s complicated that he can become the center-forward for Juve. We are all waiting for the starting center-forward, but the transfer window is long, we are in no hurry, ” thus entrusted Pirlo. After Gonzalo Higuain’s departure to Inter Miami, the Italian champion is actively looking for a goalscorer. The track leading to Edin Dzeko still remains relevant in parallel with the Suarez case.