Juventus are already preparing after Cristiano Ronaldo

Juve do not want to waste time with Ronaldo’s announced departure. The latter has already set to work to find the successor of the Portuguese international.

The romance between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will therefore have lasted three seasons. In recent hours, the Portuguese star has indeed decided to slam the door of Juve to fly to other skies before the end of the summer transfer window. A radical decision that caused a huge outcry in Italy and around the world. Without further ado, CR7 agent Jorge Mendes got to work and is busy finding a way out for his protégé.

Negotiations have thus started with Manchester City who say they are ready to welcome the Lusitanian international. But now, the English champion does not seem quite on the same wavelength as the Old Lady on this subject. Indeed, the residents of the Etihad Stadium would like to enlist Ronaldo without paying any transfer compensation. Juventus would claim between 25 and 30 million euros to let his attacker slip away.

Juventus think of Moise Kean and Icardi

Now Mendes must work to find common ground between all parties. At the same time, the Turin club is already working on the aftermath of Ronaldo. According to information from Sky Italia, several prestigious profiles have been offered to Turin leaders such as Aubameyang, Lacazette or Griezmann. But the management of Juve did not follow up. In recent hours, the name of Moise Kean has often appeared in the Italian press. The former PSG striker should not go on forever at Everton, a club where he has never won.

Sky Sports even revealed that the two clubs had launched negotiations to repatriate the transalpine international to Piedmont. In addition to Kean, the upper echelons of Turin would keep an eye on Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori, attackers of Sassuolo. Two profiles that would greatly appeal to Massimiliano Allegri. In addition to Scamacca and Raspadori, Juve has taken the temperature in recent hours with PSG for Mauro Icardi. But the potential departure of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid and the Argentinian striker’s desire to stay in Paris leave no room for the Old Lady in this matter. The next few hours promise to be breathtaking for Turin!