Juventus bid farewell to Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata

After seven great seasons spent in the jersey of Juventus Turin, Argentinian striker Paulo Dybala is leaving Piedmont this summer after not having reached an agreement to extend his contract. On its official website the Turin club still wanted to thank the former Palermo player for what he brought to the club: “a great journey, the one we have lived together, made not only of goals and victories, but also of great games, unforgettable nights, performances of absolute quality. And for all this, we will always thank him. Good luck Joy!”.

“We have said it, a baggage built up together, during these seven years. A baggage which, for Paulo, consists of 293 appearances, 115 goals, 45 assists and 12 titles won. Numbers that, when examined in depth, say a lot: for example, Paulo is ninth all-time in the ranking of the top scorers in the history of Juventus in all competitions And still speaking of goals, two records: Dybala is the player who has scored the most times (68) at the Allianz Stadium in all competitions, and he is the bianconero who has scored the most goals from outside the area (25 ) in Serie A.” It should be noted that the Turin team has also announced the departure of Alvaro Morata, who returns to Atlético at the end of his loan as planned.

Grazie di tutto @PauDybala_JR 💎 — Juventus FC (@juventusfc) June 30, 2022