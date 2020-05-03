Home Sports News football Juventus: Blaise Matuidi was in 'psychosis' after testing positive for Covid-19
Juventus: Blaise Matuidi was in ‘psychosis’ after testing positive for Covid-19

By kenyan

Many footballers have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. This is particularly the case of Blaise Matuidi, the French midfielder from Juventus, who is now recovered. It’s a difficult time for the 2018 World Champion. During a live show with Medhi Benatia organised by Bros. Stories, the 33-year-old returned to the latter, explaining in particular that he was “in psychosis” afterwards.

“Frankly, it’s hard. When I was positive, even to go shopping, I couldn’t go out. I’m telling you the truth, it’s hard. And then tell yourself that even when I went out and started shopping, I was actually in psychosis. I had a psychosis but natural because you think: ‘thin, the person who is there, it must not be too ready, you never know.’ You see, you’re psychotic. You have to be strong mentally”said the former Parisian.

