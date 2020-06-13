Home Sports News football Juventus: Bonucci defends Ronaldo after missed penalty
Juventus: Bonucci defends Ronaldo after missed penalty

While Juventus clinched their ticket to the Italian Cup final on Friday night, Cristiano Ronaldo missed their match against AC Milan (0-0), missing a penalty in the first half. For his team-mate Leonardo Bonucci, the Portuguese will make up for it in the final on Wednesday.

Juventus hold their final. For the resumption of competition in Italy after the health crisis, the Old Lady qualified for the final of the Italian Cup at the expense of AC Milan. She didn’t even need to score. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, a dismal 0-0 allowed Maurizio Sarri’s team to oust the Milanese.

“The important thing was to qualify to play in the final,” defender Leonardo Bonucci told the Rai microphone after the match. A closed-door match that caused him “strange emotions.” “We dedicate this qualification in the final to our fans and we hope to dedicate a trophy to them on Wednesday,” Bonucci added.

“In the final, we will see a great Ronaldo”

A match also very frustrating for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juve star missed a penalty in the first half. Not a drama for his partner. “Great players also make mistakes, but he can make a difference at any time,” Bonucci said. I can assure you that on Wednesday we will see a great Juve and a great Ronaldo (in the final).” The other semi-final of the Italian Cup will be against Napoli and Inter Milan on Saturday night.

