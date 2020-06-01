Juventus: Buffon soon extended

According to Italian media reports, Gianluigi Buffon will extend his lease at Juventus by one year as he reaches the end of his contract at the end of the 2019-2020 financial year.

Pending the resumption of Serie A on 20 June, Juventus are in the process of offering a new contract to one of its historic managers. Although he has played in only seven league games this season (eleven in all competitions), Buffon intends to extend the fun in the Trans-Alpine dressing room for an additional season.

A record equalled?

The information comes from The Stampa, a Turin daily that reminds us that the Italian goalkeeper is waiting to win his 20th trophy under the colours of Juventus. A symbolic milestone that could arrive as early as June 17, the date of the final of the Italian Cup whose semi-finals return would be played on June 13 and 14. Buffon would win his sixth Copa on this occasion, which would represent a new record (tied with Roberto Mancini) in the event.

The 42-year-old iconic goalkeeper is still not determined to hang up the gloves despite losing a starting spot to Wojciech Szczesny since leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. Gigi Buffon is preparing to play his 19th season at Juventus in 2020-21.