Juventus: courtiers multiply for veteran Gianluigi Buffon

At the end of his contract with Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon does not yet want to end his career and several options are available to him for this summer, whether in Italy or abroad.

The end of a great adventure. At the end of his contract in June at Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon is preparing to leave the Old Lady, as he said recently: “My future is clear. This beautiful and very long experience with Juve will definitely come to an end this season. Either I stop gambling or I find a situation that prompts me to gamble or have a different life experience and I will take it into consideration. I think I gave everything for Juve. I received everything. We have reached the end of a cycle. “

Recent winner of the Italian Cup with the Bianconeri, the 43-year-old goalkeeper does not seem ready to hang up his boots yet, and there are more and more destinations for this summer. Recently, we exclusively announced that FC Barcelona had contacted Gigi Buffon. On the side of Italy, José Mourinho will soon land on the bench of AS Roma and the local media claimed that the “Special One” wanted to bring him to the capital. But there are other courtiers.

An adventure in Serie B?

This Friday, The Gazzetta dello Sport devotes an article to Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon, and the second named seems to have an offer from AC Monza, the club where Mario Balotelli plays on the table. The daily with the pink pages explains that the Brianzoli have just missed the rise in Serie A but that playing in Serie B will not be a problem for the Italian goalkeeper, who has already played there with Juve. But if he wishes to remain at the top level, the 2006 World Champion will also be able to do so abroad.

Because on his side, Tuttosport gives the names of four clubs in its internal pages: Parma (Italy), Galatasaray (Turkey), Olympiakos (Greece) and finally Porto (Portugal). In a few days, after the end of the Italian championship, Gianluigi Buffon will therefore be able to calmly reflect on his future and certainly his last adventure with crampons on his feet. History of ending well an already successful career.